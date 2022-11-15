iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Raised by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 259.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $226.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $324.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

