iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Lifted by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 175.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,691. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

