iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Boosted by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $227,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

