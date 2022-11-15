iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

