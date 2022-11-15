iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $28,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after buying an additional 1,058,862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,326. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $120.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.37.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

