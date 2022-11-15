J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

JSAIY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. 22,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,259. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.47) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 300 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.29) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 155 ($1.82) to GBX 161 ($1.89) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.71) to GBX 184 ($2.16) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.