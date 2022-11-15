Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.40. 12,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,258. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,162,083.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,785 shares of company stock worth $4,325,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

