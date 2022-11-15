JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:JAKK traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 97,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $182.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

