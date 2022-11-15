JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
JAKKS Pacific Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:JAKK traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 97,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $182.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $27.87.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
