James Cropper PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

James Cropper Stock Performance

Shares of CRPR stock opened at GBX 820 ($9.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £78.35 million and a P/E ratio of 6,535.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 976.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,016.87. James Cropper has a one year low of GBX 750 ($8.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,650 ($19.39).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

About James Cropper

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

