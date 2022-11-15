Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Update

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 387.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JWLLF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of JWLLF remained flat at $24.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

