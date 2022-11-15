Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

