Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €40.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.96) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($45.36) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($57.73) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Performance

Covestro stock opened at €37.40 ($38.56) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.69 ($28.55) and a 12 month high of €58.48 ($60.29). The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.