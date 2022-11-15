Jill Hazelbaker Sells 63,100 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jill Hazelbaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of UBER traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 43,016,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,596,859. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

