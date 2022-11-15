JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.04

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 113101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of JOFF Fintech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOFF. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $78,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $123,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $158,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

