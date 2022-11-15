Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the October 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Soda

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jones Soda stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Jones Soda as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Jones Soda Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSDA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. 65,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,564. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Jones Soda has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

