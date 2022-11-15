JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,238,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,090 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $2,460,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.75. 2,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,126. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.75. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $107.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

