JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,675,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,893 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.26% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $3,009,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 123,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 60,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 114.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $368.25. The company had a trading volume of 39,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,392. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

