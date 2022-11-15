JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 529,044 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,773,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,044 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 91.62% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF worth $3,613,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 350.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAX traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. 8,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,082. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $56.90.

