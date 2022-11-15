JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Target Price to $250.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $258.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HII. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,529. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

