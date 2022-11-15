JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11,181.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $1,110,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.