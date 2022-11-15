JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.50 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.09). Approximately 24,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 53,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £72.12 million and a P/E ratio of 1,156.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

