Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $4.76

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $5.09. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 15,581 shares.

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 852.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 94.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 359.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.



