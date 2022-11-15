Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Up 25.9% in October

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,500 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 705,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Jushi in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Jushi from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Jushi Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUSHF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 362,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,226. Jushi has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Further Reading

