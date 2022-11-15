K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 271 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.29). Approximately 20,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 63,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.50 ($3.32).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.
K3 Capital Group Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 254.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.74. The company has a market capitalization of £205.81 million and a PE ratio of 2,333.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92.
K3 Capital Group Increases Dividend
About K3 Capital Group
K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Sales, Restructuring, and Tax. The Business Sales segment offers company sales, corporate finance, business brokerage, transaction, off-market acquisition, and debt advisory services.
