K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 271 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.29). Approximately 20,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 63,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.50 ($3.32).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get K3 Capital Group alerts:

K3 Capital Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 254.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.74. The company has a market capitalization of £205.81 million and a PE ratio of 2,333.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92.

K3 Capital Group Increases Dividend

About K3 Capital Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. K3 Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.17%.

(Get Rating)

K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Sales, Restructuring, and Tax. The Business Sales segment offers company sales, corporate finance, business brokerage, transaction, off-market acquisition, and debt advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.