Keep Network Achieves Market Cap of $70.49 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. Keep Network has a market cap of $70.49 million and approximately $331,477.56 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
