Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KEL. CIBC dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.72.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$5.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.00. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$8.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini acquired 7,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,509.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at C$148,535.75. In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 26,667 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$179,735.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$194,752.30. Also, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,509.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,535.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

