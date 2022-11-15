Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,349 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $95.44 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $99.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $664.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

