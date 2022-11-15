Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Installed Building Products worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 374,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,636,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 102,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 6.1 %

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.72. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average of $88.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

