Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,351 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 996,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Macerich by 22.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 15.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 113,413 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 89,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 14.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Macerich by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 154,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Macerich Trading Down 0.5 %

Macerich Increases Dividend

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -174.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 11,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,869.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 11,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,869.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 50,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 625,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,397.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Articles

