Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 65,218 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Papa John’s International worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International
In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Papa John’s International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27.
Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.
Papa John’s International Profile
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.