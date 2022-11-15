Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 65,218 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Papa John’s International worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

