Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 25.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

AHH opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.91. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $156,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

