Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Callon Petroleum worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

CPE opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

