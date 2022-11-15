Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,371 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of AdaptHealth worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,896,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,929,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,896,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,929,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,246,194 shares of company stock valued at $25,806,393. 17.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AdaptHealth Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of AHCO opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AdaptHealth Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.