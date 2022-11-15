Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,091 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Energizer worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,351,000 after buying an additional 151,355 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after buying an additional 374,567 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,309,000 after buying an additional 51,053 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Energizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,239,000 after acquiring an additional 78,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energizer Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

NYSE:ENR opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.02. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.