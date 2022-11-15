Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 719,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $12,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth $102,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth $188,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 2.9 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PLYM opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -110.00%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading

