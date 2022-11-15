Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Liberty Energy worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,187,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,326.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,536,299 shares of company stock worth $192,281,410 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.