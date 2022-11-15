Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,157 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 395.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

