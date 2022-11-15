Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,500 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 630,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,075.0 days.

Kikkoman Price Performance

OTCMKTS KIKOF remained flat at $56.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.79. Kikkoman has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Kikkoman Company Profile

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, handy seasoning mixes, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines.

