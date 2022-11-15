KILT Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51,816,863,039,377.30 Billion (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $51,816,863,039,377.30 billion and approximately $53,505.18 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

