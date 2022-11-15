Knott David M Jr Acquires 2,301 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Knott David M Jr lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in M&T Bank by 8.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, reaching $168.39. 27,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.46. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,583 shares of company stock valued at $676,290. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

