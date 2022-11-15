Knott David M Jr Grows Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Knott David M Jr raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $83,000.

IOVA traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,337. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $21.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

