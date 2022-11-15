Knott David M Jr Has $1.94 Million Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Knott David M Jr raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma comprises about 0.8% of Knott David M Jr’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Knott David M Jr owned about 0.14% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $5,523,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 580.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 377,053 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $3,735,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $3,614,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 342,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 216,587 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,367. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.59.

BBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

