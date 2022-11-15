Knott David M Jr Increases Position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Knott David M Jr lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 566,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CTI BioPharma accounts for approximately 1.4% of Knott David M Jr’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Knott David M Jr owned approximately 0.50% of CTI BioPharma worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,707 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 766,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 472.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 288,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 104,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at CTI BioPharma

CTIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $1,557,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,146.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,533 shares of company stock worth $3,052,476. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CTI BioPharma

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.