Knott David M Jr Invests $1.53 Million in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after buying an additional 7,549,057 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,203,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,373 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,245 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,412 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teck Resources Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of TECK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
