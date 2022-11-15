KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $59.59 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. KOK has a market cap of $59.59 million and $710,092.27 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,955.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009939 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00039414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00042637 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021839 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00243426 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.12080267 USD and is up 6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $781,868.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

