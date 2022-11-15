Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in October

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,198,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 5,015,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Koolearn Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Koolearn Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KLTHF remained flat at $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday. Koolearn Technology has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

Koolearn Technology Company Profile

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. The company operates through College Education, Institutional Customers, and Livestreaming E-Commerce segments. It offers educational solutions for postgraduate entrance exams, tailor-made courses for occupational students, and online traffic pool for university students; user growth platforms, such as Koolearn TOEFL and IELTS APP, TOEFL and IELTS mock test platform, and the AI test system platform; course delivery platforms, which includes Zhixin adaptive learning system, livestreaming course platform, and learning analysis system, etc.; and user analysis platforms, including real-time data analysis boards, tips grading systems, etc.

