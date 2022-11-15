Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Short Interest Update

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,171,700 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 5,214,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.8 days.

Krung Thai Bank Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS KGTFF remained flat at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. Krung Thai Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

Get Krung Thai Bank Public alerts:

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.