L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $13.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $217.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,358. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

