Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 819,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 675,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,095.0 days.
Lasertec Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LSRCF remained flat at $173.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. Lasertec has a 1-year low of $106.43 and a 1-year high of $305.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average of $133.96.
Lasertec Company Profile
