Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$41.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.90.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up C$1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 173,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,809. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$28.23 and a twelve month high of C$45.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 25.64.

Insider Activity at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.24. The business had revenue of C$259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$265.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,158.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

